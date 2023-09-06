Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno launching Pova 5 series with Pro variant.

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

Dual rear cameras (50 MP + 0.08 MP), 16 MP front camera.

Tecno will launch the new Pova 5 series, featuring a brand new Pro variant. The phone has amazing features and specs.

It comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The gadget has a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space. The phone runs by HIOS 13 operating system based on Android 13.

The Pova 5 Pro featres with a dual camera setup at the back, featuring 50 MP and 0.08 MP sensors, along with a single 16 MP front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 68 W.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-

Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 13 Dimensions 168.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm Weight 220 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dark Illusion, Silver Fantasy, Free Fire Edition FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 6080 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 580 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card Unspecified CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – 68W wired, 50% in 21 min, 50% in 15 min (advertised)

