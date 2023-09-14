Tecno Pova Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Tecno Pova is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to deliver impressive performance and endurance. It features a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, providing a spacious canvas for content consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and decent gaming capabilities.

In the camera department, the Tecno Pova sports a quad-camera setup with a 16MP primary lens, two 2MP depth and macro sensors, and an AI lens for enhanced photography.

For selfies, it offers an 8MP front camera. The device is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery, promising extended usage on a single charge.

With features like a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and ample storage options, the Tecno Pova aims to provide a compelling smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

Advertisement

Tecno Pova price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,799/-

Tecno Pova specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Hios 6.0 Dimensions 171.23 x 77.57 x 9.4mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magic Blue, Speed Purple, Dazzle Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55) Chipset Helio G80 chipset GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & features The Tecno Pova 4 is coming soon to the market, with impressive features...