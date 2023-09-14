Tecno Pova Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & features
The Tecno Pova 4 is coming soon to the market, with impressive features...
The Tecno Pova is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to deliver impressive performance and endurance. It features a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, providing a spacious canvas for content consumption and gaming.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and decent gaming capabilities.
In the camera department, the Tecno Pova sports a quad-camera setup with a 16MP primary lens, two 2MP depth and macro sensors, and an AI lens for enhanced photography.
For selfies, it offers an 8MP front camera. The device is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery, promising extended usage on a single charge.
With features like a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and ample storage options, the Tecno Pova aims to provide a compelling smartphone experience without breaking the bank.
The Tecno Pova price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,799/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Hios 6.0
|Dimensions
|171.23 x 77.57 x 9.4mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Magic Blue, Speed Purple, Dazzle Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
|Chipset
|Helio G80 chipset
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, With Dual LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 6000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
