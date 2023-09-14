Advertisement
Tecno Pova Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Tecno Pova is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to deliver impressive performance and endurance. It features a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, providing a spacious canvas for content consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and decent gaming capabilities.

In the camera department, the Tecno Pova sports a quad-camera setup with a 16MP primary lens, two 2MP depth and macro sensors, and an AI lens for enhanced photography.

For selfies, it offers an 8MP front camera. The device is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery, promising extended usage on a single charge.

With features like a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and ample storage options, the Tecno Pova aims to provide a compelling smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

Tecno Pova price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,799/-

Tecno Pova specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHios 6.0
Dimensions171.23 x 77.57 x 9.4mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Blue, Speed Purple, Dazzle Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetHelio G80 chipset
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, With Dual LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement

