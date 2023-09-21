Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan & detailed

The Tecno Spark 10C is easily available on the market at an affordable price and has impressive features. It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The smartphone has a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera of the phone is 16 MP, and the front-facing camera is 8 MP.

The Spark 10C has a Unisoc T606 chipset and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MP1.

It has a HIOS 8.6 operating system based on Android 12.

The Spark 10C includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 18 W.

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan is Rs 30,999/-

Tecno Spark 10C specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, Blue, Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T606 GPU Mali-G57 MP1 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 18W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023 The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is now available on the market at an affordable...