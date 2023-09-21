Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan & specifications

The Tecno Spark 10C is easily available on the market at an affordable price and has impressive features. It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The smartphone has a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera of the phone is 16 MP, and the front-facing camera is 8 MP.

The Spark 10C has a Unisoc T606 chipset and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MP1.

It has a HIOS 8.6 operating system based on Android 12. The Spark 10C includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan is Rs 30,999/-

Tecno Spark 10C specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, Blue, Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T606 GPU Mali-G57 MP1 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 18W wired

