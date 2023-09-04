TECNO Unveils New SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition in Pakistan

Advertisement

TECNO launches new SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition in Pakistan.

The series includes SPARK 10 Pro, SPARK 10, and SPARK 10C models.

The phones are available in eco-leather material with bold black stripes.

TECNO, a leading technology brand in Pakistan, has introduced the SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition, expanding its summer lineup with a diverse range of captivating design options.

This series includes the SPARK 10 Pro, SPARK 10, and SPARK 10C models, all of which are now available for online purchase through the Tecno Mobile Pakistan website and at nearby physical stores.

This unique line from TECNO showcases the brand’s innovative approach to smartphone design and material choices, offering consumers cutting-edge materials and trendsetting designs.

Packed with outstanding photography capabilities, smooth gaming performance, and efficient processing, the Magic Skin series empowers young trendsetters to express their individuality while enjoying a remarkable all-around user experience.

The use of eco-leather material in these phones introduces a fresh perspective to smartphone material design. This skin-friendly material is not only smooth to the touch but also features a textured grain that provides a sophisticated and premium feel reminiscent of genuine leather, while also being highly durable.

A noteworthy feature of the SPARK 10 Pro-Magic Skin Edition is its back cover material’s resistance to stains and fingerprints, making it easy to wipe clean from oil, makeup, and other substances.

Furthermore, this material exhibits exceptional resistance to sweat, corrosion, and UV rays, ensuring that the phone can withstand the rigors of daily life.

The design of these phones incorporates bold black stripes, appealing to a youthful and confident audience, drawing inspiration from the vibrant energy of street fashion.

Additionally, there is an Orange variant available, and the SPARK 10C Magic Skin Edition comes in Blue, providing users with a broader spectrum of options to reflect their style.

The SPARK 10 Pro-Magic Skin Edition boasts a 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera with dual soft lights featuring adjustable brightness and intelligent photography modes for capturing moments in any lighting conditions. Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G88 gaming processor, it supports HyperEngine 2.0 and TECNO’s GameTurbo.

With a 5000mAh Super Battery, 256GB ROM, 16GB RAM (expandable to 8GB extended RAM), and a host of additional features, the Spark 10 series is an exceptional device for seamless gaming, entertainment, and everyday use.