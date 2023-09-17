Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 18 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 18 September 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 18 September 2023

Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 17 September 2023

Advertisement

On 18 September 2023, the Gold rate in Pakistan was recorded at Rs. 219,500 per tola and Rs. 1188,186 per 10 gm. It should be noted that the Gold rates for today, which is Thursday, 18th September 2023, are as follows: Rs. 219,000 per tola for 24K Gold, Rs. 172,111 per 10 grams for 22K Gold, Rs. 191,675 per tola for 21K Gold, and Rs. 140,818 per 10 grams for 18K Gold.

The gold prices in Pakistan are provided by the Sarafa Jewelers Association and are based on the International Gold Market. Additionally, historical rates for the past 10 days are available.

GOLD PURITYRATE
Gold 24K per 10 GramsRs. 188,186
Gold 24K per TolaRs. 219,500
Gold 22K per 10 GramsRs. 172,504
Gold 22K per TolaRs. 201,208

 

Advertisement

Current Gold Prices in Key Pakistani Urban Centers

CITYGOLD 24K PER TOLAGOLD 22K PER TOLA
KarachiRs. 219,500Rs. 201260
IslamabadRs. 219,500Rs. 201260
LahoreRs. 219,500Rs. 201260
MultanRs. 219,500Rs. 201260
PeshawarRs. 219,500Rs. 201260

Also Read

Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 14 September 2023
Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 14 September 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan sourced from Jewelers Association. Historical rates for the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story