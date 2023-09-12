Toyota Fortuner new price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

WATCH VIDEO: Locally Assembled Toyota Fortuner Legender Spotted
The Toyota Fortuner has long been a favorite among SUV enthusiasts in Pakistan, known for its rugged design, impressive performance, and reliability. If you’re considering purchasing one of these versatile vehicles, it’s essential to have all the information you need about the Toyota Fortuner’s price and key specifications in Pakistan. In this article, we’ll delve into these details to help you make an informed decision.
Key Specifications:
The Toyota Fortuner is known for its robust build quality, powerful engine options, and an array of features. Below are some key specifications you should consider:
Transmission
The Fortuner is usually equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This transmission provides smooth gear shifts and enhances the overall driving experience.
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) Capability
One of the Fortuner’s standout features is its 4WD capability, which allows you to tackle challenging terrain with ease. Whether you’re heading off-road or navigating through rough weather conditions, the Fortuner’s 4WD system ensures stability and control.
Interior and Comfort
The Fortuner’s interior is designed with a focus on comfort and convenience. Depending on the variant, you can expect features such as leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, and ample legroom for both front and rear passengers.
Safety Features
Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Fortuner is no exception. It often comes equipped with safety features like multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), vehicle stability control (VSC), and hill start assist control (HAC).
Seating Capacity
The Fortuner typically accommodates seven passengers with three rows of seating, making it an excellent choice for families or those who need extra seating capacity.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G
PKR 1.58 crore
|Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V
PKR 1.81 crore
|Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4
PKR 1.91 crore
|Toyota Fortuner Legender
PKR 2.01 crore
|Toyota Fortuner GR-S
PKR 2.11 crore
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1850 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|296 L
|Overall Height
|1835 mm
|Seating Capacity
|7 persons
|Wheel Base
|2745 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|279 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2694 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|AWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|164 HP @ 5200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|15.6:1
|Torque
|245 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection-Petrol
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|6.2m
|Power Assisted
|Hydraulic Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
|Front Suspension
|Double-Wishbone
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|265/65/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|6 x 140mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
|Mileage City
|9 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Mileage Highway
|11 KM/L
