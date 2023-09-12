Toyota Fortuner new price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Toyota Fortuner has long been a favorite among SUV enthusiasts in Pakistan, known for its rugged design, impressive performance, and reliability. If you’re considering purchasing one of these versatile vehicles, it’s essential to have all the information you need about the Toyota Fortuner’s price and key specifications in Pakistan. In this article, we’ll delve into these details to help you make an informed decision.

Key Specifications:

The Toyota Fortuner is known for its robust build quality, powerful engine options, and an array of features. Below are some key specifications you should consider:

Transmission

The Fortuner is usually equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This transmission provides smooth gear shifts and enhances the overall driving experience.

Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) Capability

One of the Fortuner’s standout features is its 4WD capability, which allows you to tackle challenging terrain with ease. Whether you’re heading off-road or navigating through rough weather conditions, the Fortuner’s 4WD system ensures stability and control.

Interior and Comfort

The Fortuner’s interior is designed with a focus on comfort and convenience. Depending on the variant, you can expect features such as leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, and ample legroom for both front and rear passengers.

Safety Features

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Fortuner is no exception. It often comes equipped with safety features like multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), vehicle stability control (VSC), and hill start assist control (HAC).

Seating Capacity

The Fortuner typically accommodates seven passengers with three rows of seating, making it an excellent choice for families or those who need extra seating capacity.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G PKR 1.58 crore Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V PKR 1.81 crore Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 Advertisement Advertisement PKR 1.91 crore Toyota Fortuner Legender PKR 2.01 crore Toyota Fortuner GR-S PKR 2.11 crore

Toyota Fortuner 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4795 mm Kerb Weight 1850 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 296 L Overall Height 1835 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2745 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 279 mm Engine/ Motor Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2694 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train AWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 164 HP @ 5200 RPM Compression Ratio 15.6:1 Torque 245 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Fuel Injection-Petrol Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6 – speed Steering Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 6.2m Power Assisted Hydraulic Power Steering Suspension & Brakes Front Suspension Double-Wishbone Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and Tyres Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 265/65/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 6 x 140mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Fuel Economy Mileage City 9 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L Mileage Highway 11 KM/L

Also Read WATCH VIDEO: Locally Assembled Toyota Fortuner Legender Spotted We already reported on the discovery of a Toyota Revo Rocco, and...