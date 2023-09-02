Twitter (X) has begun using all user data to improve its AI

Twitter is collecting more data from its users, including biometric, job-related, and educational data.

Musk assures that private messages will remain secure, but it is unclear what X will do with the rest of the data.

X could potentially sell the data to advertisers, but there is no concrete evidence to support this claim.

The once-familiar social media platform, formerly known as Twitter but now rebranded as X, has evolved far beyond its original focus on tweets and likes.

According to its revised privacy policy, X plans to collect biometric, job-related, and educational data from its users. We suspect that this data could be used to train AI models associated with Elon Musk.

Nevertheless, Musk assures that your private messages remain secure, as only publicly available data will be used. However, it raises the question: What are X’s intentions with this information? Musk, known for his ambitious goals, has recently launched an AI venture, xAI, aimed at uncovering the universe’s mysteries. Therefore, there’s a possibility that Musk is leveraging your personal data to support his grand vision.

Moreover, Musk has talked about turning X into a more attractive alternative to LinkedIn, which he has referred to as “cringe. The updated policy, gathering employment and educational data, seems to align with this goal.

X could potentially opt to sell the data to advertisers since the company is currently not generating substantial ad revenue. However, there’s no concrete evidence to support this idea. Unlike Twitter, which used data for its own growth, X seems to have more ambitious goals in mind.

Some Good News

On a brighter note, Elon Musk also revealed that audio and video calls will soon be available on the platform.

It will be compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS devices, eliminating the need for phone numbers as X will serve as the global address book.

