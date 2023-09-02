Twitter (X) Wants Your Data to Make Its AI Smarter

Advertisement

X will collect biometric, occupational, and educational information from users.

Musk says private messages will remain confidential.

Musk may use data to train AI models for his projects.

The social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now rebranded as X, has moved away from its original focus on tweets and likes.

According to its updated privacy policy, X intends to collect biometric, occupational, and educational information from its users.

There is speculation that this data may be used to train AI models for Elon Musk’s projects.

However, Musk reassures users that their private messages will remain confidential, as only publicly accessible information will be utilized.

This raises the question: What are X’s exact plans for this user data? Musk, known for his ambitious goals, has recently launched an AI enterprise called xAI to explore the mysteries of the universe.

Therefore, Musk may be leveraging personal data to support his grand vision.

Additionally, Musk has discussed the idea of transforming X into a more appealing alternative to LinkedIn, a platform he has criticized as “cringe.”

Given the revised policy’s focus on gathering employment and educational information, this aligns with that objective.

While X could potentially choose to sell user data to advertisers, as it currently lacks substantial ad revenue, there is no concrete evidence to support this notion.

In contrast to Twitter, which primarily used data for its growth, X seems to have more ambitious aspirations.