Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Twitter (X) Wants Your Data to Make Its AI Smarter

Twitter (X) Wants Your Data to Make Its AI Smarter

Articles
Advertisement
Twitter (X) Wants Your Data to Make Its AI Smarter

Twitter (X) Wants Your Data to Make Its AI Smarter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • X will collect biometric, occupational, and educational information from users.
  • Musk says private messages will remain confidential.
  • Musk may use data to train AI models for his projects.

The social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now rebranded as X, has moved away from its original focus on tweets and likes.

Advertisement

According to its updated privacy policy, X intends to collect biometric, occupational, and educational information from its users.

There is speculation that this data may be used to train AI models for Elon Musk’s projects.

However, Musk reassures users that their private messages will remain confidential, as only publicly accessible information will be utilized.

This raises the question: What are X’s exact plans for this user data? Musk, known for his ambitious goals, has recently launched an AI enterprise called xAI to explore the mysteries of the universe.

Therefore, Musk may be leveraging personal data to support his grand vision.

Additionally, Musk has discussed the idea of transforming X into a more appealing alternative to LinkedIn, a platform he has criticized as “cringe.”

Advertisement

Given the revised policy’s focus on gathering employment and educational information, this aligns with that objective.

While X could potentially choose to sell user data to advertisers, as it currently lacks substantial ad revenue, there is no concrete evidence to support this notion.

In contrast to Twitter, which primarily used data for its growth, X seems to have more ambitious aspirations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Some Good News:

Advertisement

On a brighter note, Elon Musk has revealed that X will soon introduce audio and video calling features to the platform.

These features will be compatible with smartphones and computers running on iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS. You won’t require any phone numbers, as X will serve as a universal address book for your contacts.

Also Read

Google Pixel 8 Price Increase : Will This Hurt Sales?
Google Pixel 8 Price Increase : Will This Hurt Sales?

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro may have a significant price hike in...

Advertisement
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story