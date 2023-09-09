UAE warns of Apple and Android users being targeted by hackers

The UAE Cyber Security Council warns of a cyber threat to Apple and Android users.

The threat involves vulnerabilities in Apple’s iOS 16.6 and Android devices.

Recent updates from Apple and Android address Pegasus spyware vulnerabilities.

The UAE’s Cyber Security Council has issued a warning regarding a cyber threat that may affect users of Apple and Android devices.

In a recent tweet, the UAE’s Cyber Security Council emphasized an urgent Apple update addressing a critical security issue and identified three specific vulnerability codes for Android users.

نوه مجلس الأمن السيبراني الإماراتي إلى التحديث الطارئ الذي أصدرته شركتي أبل وأندرويد لمعالجة ثغرات أمنية خطيرة تحمل رقم CVE-2023-41064 وCVE-2023-41061 لأجهزة أبل، وثغرة رقم CVE-2023-35674 لأجهزة أندرويد، والتي تؤثر على منتجاتهما المختلفة؛ حيث تسمح هذه الثغرات بالوصول إلى معلومات… pic.twitter.com/4Sv0YJ7nNL — Cyber Security Council (@cscgovae) September 8, 2023

For those with technical knowledge, these codes are CVE-2023-41064, CVE-2023-41061, and CVE-2023-35674.

In simpler terms, these vulnerabilities could allow hackers to enter your device, access your private information, and gain full control over your phone or tablet.

The council strongly advises downloading the latest updates from both Apple and Android to ensure your protection.

Citizen Lab, a group that monitors digital threats closely, discovered that spyware linked to the company NSO was taking advantage of the recent vulnerability in Apple devices.

The presence of this spyware on an Apple device from a Washington group came to light when Citizen Lab discovered it.

Apple recommended activating “Lockdown Mode” on Apple devices as a precaution against this attack. This vulnerability could put iPhones at risk, especially those running iOS 16.6, even without any action from the owner.

The latest update, however, resolves the problem. Therefore, make sure to update your devices as soon as you can.

