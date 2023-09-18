UK CMA proposes principles for responsible AI development

UK’s CMA introduces AI principles: accountability, access, transparency.

Examining AI like ChatGPT for business and consumer benefits.

CEO Cardell emphasizes AI potential but calls for caution.

Advertisement

The UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has put forward a set of principles for governing new artificial intelligence (AI) models.

These principles, which include accountability, access, and transparency, are aimed at promoting competitive growth in the rapidly evolving AI technology sector.

The CMA initiated an examination of the impact of generative AI applications like ChatGPT in May. The goal is to ensure that this technology benefits both businesses and consumers.

Sarah Cardell, the CEO of CMA, emphasized the potential of AI to significantly enhance productivity and simplify everyday tasks. However, she cautioned that a positive future in this regard cannot be guaranteed and requires careful consideration.

“That’s why we have today proposed these new principles and launched a broad program of engagement to help ensure the development and use of foundation models evolves in a way that promotes competition and protects consumers,” she said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has presented the UK as a world leader in regulating artificial intelligence (AI), and the nation is set to host an AI safety summit in November.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Alibaba unveils AI system that could surpass ChatGPT Alibaba, the esteemed Chinese tech conglomerate, has recently unveiled its much-anticipated artificial...