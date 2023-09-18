UK takes lead in AI regulation with new principles

UK CMA releases guidelines for emerging AI models

Principles aim to promote accountability, access, and transparency

UK PM Sunak supports UK’s role as global leader in AI regulation

Advertisement

The UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has put forward a set of guidelines aimed at governing emerging artificial intelligence (AI) models.

These principles, unveiled on Monday, are designed to promote accountability, access, and transparency in the rapidly advancing field of AI. The CMA’s move comes as part of its ongoing examination of the impact of generative AI applications like ChatGPT, initiated back in May. The goal is to ensure that AI technology benefits both businesses and consumers.

Sarah Cardell, the CEO of CMA, emphasized the immense potential of AI to enhance productivity and simplify everyday tasks, but she also underscored the need to safeguard against potential pitfalls.

“A positive future in AI cannot be taken for granted,” she cautioned.

“That’s why we have introduced these new principles today and launched an extensive engagement program. Our aim is to ensure that the development and utilization of foundational AI models evolve in a manner that fosters healthy competition and safeguards consumer interests.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has consistently promoted the UK as a global leader in AI regulation. In line with this commitment, the country is set to host an AI safety summit in November, further underlining its dedication to shaping the responsible and competitive growth of AI technology.

Advertisement

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world