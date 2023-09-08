UN warns of dangers of AI in schools, calls for age restrictions

The UN has issued guidelines for the use of AI tools in the classroom.

The guidelines warn that AI tools should not replace teachers.

The guidelines also recommend that there be age restrictions.

On Thursday, the UN demanded that educational institutions establish strict guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the classroom, including a restriction on older pupils’ use of these tools.

The UN agency for education, UNESCO, recently issued guidelines warning governments that public authorities were ill-prepared to deal with the moral dilemmas posed by implementing “generative” AI programs in schools.

The education organization in Paris issued a warning, stating that substituting these programs for actual teachers could harm a child’s emotional health and make them more susceptible to manipulation.

“Generative AI can be a tremendous opportunity for human development, but it can also cause harm and prejudice,” said Audrey Azoulay of UNESCO. “It cannot be integrated into education without public engagement, and the necessary safeguards and regulations from governments.”

The remarkable capabilities of ChatGPT, an AI system capable of generating essays, poems, and dialogues from minimal input, garnered significant media attention in the latter part of the previous year.

This innovation attracted a surge of interest from investors in this groundbreaking field, and proponents primarily focused on the potential profitability within the education sector, although concerns were raised about issues like plagiarism and cheating in schools and colleges.

In line with UNESCO recommendations, AI technologies possess the potential to aid children with special needs, participate in “Socratic dialogues” as a counterpart, and act as valuable research assistants.

Nonetheless, these technologies will only be secure and effective if educators, students, and researchers actively participate in their development, and governments take responsibility for overseeing their usage.

While the advice didn’t specify a minimum age for students, it did mention that ChatGPT has a lower age limit of 13.

“Many commentators understand this threshold to be too young and have advocated for legislation to raise the age to 16,” said the guidance.

