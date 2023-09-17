US to produce batteries from recycled metals

Nanotech recycles battery scrap with ABTC.

ABTC extracts metals for TODA and BASF.

TODA and BASF make battery materials, reducing mining.

A new partnership between four companies is aiming to decrease the environmental impact of manufacturing lithium-ion batteries in North America by injecting recycled metal into the supply chain.

The partnership includes lithium-ion battery maker Nanotech Energy, American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), TODA Advanced Materials (TODA), and BASF.

Under the partnership, Nanotech will send its battery scrap and other materials that aren’t high enough quality for use to ABTC, which will use advanced recycling processes to extract raw metals from the materials.

The recovered metals will then be sent to TODA and BASF, which will use them to create battery precursor materials and cathode active materials, respectively. Nanotech will then use those materials to create new lithium-ion batteries.

The partnership is expected to reduce Nanotech’s need for newly mined metals, which will help to reduce the environmental impact of lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

Why this matters: Lithium-ion batteries are essential for electric vehicles and other renewable energy technologies, but their manufacturing process can be environmentally harmful. The new partnership is a promising step towards making lithium-ion battery manufacturing more sustainable.

