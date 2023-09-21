Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan and Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Vivo S1 is a stylish and feature-rich smartphone designed to deliver a fantastic mobile experience. It boasts a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. The Vivo S1 offers ample storage with its 128GB internal memory.
One of its standout features is the AI triple-camera setup, consisting of a 16MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, enabling you to capture stunning photos and videos.
The phone runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS based on Android 9 Pie and includes a large 4,500mAh battery to keep you powered throughout the day.
It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security and convenience. The Vivo S1 is an excellent choice for those seeking an attractive and capable smartphone.
The Vivo S1 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Function OS 9
|Dimensions
|159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.38 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
