Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan and Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo S1 is a stylish and feature-rich smartphone designed to deliver a fantastic mobile experience. It boasts a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. The Vivo S1 offers ample storage with its 128GB internal memory.

One of its standout features is the AI triple-camera setup, consisting of a 16MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, enabling you to capture stunning photos and videos.

The phone runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS based on Android 9 Pie and includes a large 4,500mAh battery to keep you powered throughout the day.

It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security and convenience. The Vivo S1 is an excellent choice for those seeking an attractive and capable smartphone.

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 price in Pakistan is  Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo S1 4GB specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

