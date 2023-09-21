Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan and Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo S1 is a stylish and feature-rich smartphone designed to deliver a fantastic mobile experience. It boasts a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. The Vivo S1 offers ample storage with its 128GB internal memory.

One of its standout features is the AI triple-camera setup, consisting of a 16MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, enabling you to capture stunning photos and videos.

The phone runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS based on Android 9 Pie and includes a large 4,500mAh battery to keep you powered throughout the day.

It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security and convenience. The Vivo S1 is an excellent choice for those seeking an attractive and capable smartphone.

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo S1 4GB specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13 Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.38 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB microUSBv2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

