Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan & detailed

Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan & detailed

Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan & detailed

Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan & detailed

The Vivo S1 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers a great user experience. It boasts a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance.

One of its standout features is the in-display fingerprint sensor, which adds a layer of security and convenience. The Vivo S1 also impresses in the camera department with its triple rear camera setup, featuring a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 32MP front camera.

Additionally, the phone offers ample storage options, a long-lasting battery, and a sleek design, making it a compelling choice for users looking for a well-rounded smartphone experience.

Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo S1 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Advertisement

