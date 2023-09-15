Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan & detailed

The Vivo S1 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers a great user experience. It boasts a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance.

One of its standout features is the in-display fingerprint sensor, which adds a layer of security and convenience. The Vivo S1 also impresses in the camera department with its triple rear camera setup, featuring a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 32MP front camera.

Additionally, the phone offers ample storage options, a long-lasting battery, and a sleek design, making it a compelling choice for users looking for a well-rounded smartphone experience.

Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo S1 specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13 Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.38 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB microUSBv2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

