Vivo is set to expand its T2 series in the Indian market with the upcoming launch of the Vivo T2 Pro. This revelation comes after the successful release of the T2 and T2x models back in April. As the name suggests, the T2 Pro is expected to take the series to new heights.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the T2 Pro is its powerful engine. It is reported to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 chipset, positioning it as the performance powerhouse of the T2 family.

Leaked information suggests that the device has achieved an impressive 600,000 AnTuTu score, highlighting its capability to handle demanding tasks with ease.

Storage options for the T2 Pro are expected to be generous, with two variants offering 128GB and 256GB options, both accompanied by 8GB of RAM.

The exclusivity of its launch on Flipkart adds an element of anticipation, although the exact release date remains undisclosed.

While details are still sparse, the Vivo T2 Pro appears to be a significant upgrade over its predecessors, promising Indian consumers a potent combination of performance and storage capacity.

As the release date approaches, tech enthusiasts eagerly await the official unveiling to discover what other surprises Vivo has in store for the Indian smartphone market.

