Vivo V25 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo V25 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to offer a premium experience. It boasts a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and paired with up to 12GB of RAM, this phone ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance.
The V25 is equipped with a versatile camera system, featuring a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, delivering high-quality photos and videos. The 50MP front camera captures stunning selfies.
This smartphone supports 5G connectivity, ensuring fast download and streaming speeds. It runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12, offering a user-friendly interface.
The Vivo V25 also features a sizable battery, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a sleek design, making it an attractive choice for smartphone enthusiasts.
The Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 139,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aquamarine Blue, Diamond Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+8GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, HDR)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min
