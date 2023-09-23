Vivo V25 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo V25 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to offer a premium experience. It boasts a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and paired with up to 12GB of RAM, this phone ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

The V25 is equipped with a versatile camera system, featuring a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, delivering high-quality photos and videos. The 50MP front camera captures stunning selfies.

This smartphone supports 5G connectivity, ensuring fast download and streaming speeds. It runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12, offering a user-friendly interface.

The Vivo V25 also features a sizable battery, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a sleek design, making it an attractive choice for smartphone enthusiasts.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 139,999/-

Vivo V25 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Aquamarine Blue, Diamond Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+8GB Extended RAM) Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP , f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, HDR) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min

