Vivo V25 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo V25 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to offer a premium experience. It boasts a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and paired with up to 12GB of RAM, this phone ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

The V25 is equipped with a versatile camera system, featuring a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, delivering high-quality photos and videos. The 50MP front camera captures stunning selfies.

This smartphone supports 5G connectivity, ensuring fast download and streaming speeds. It runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12, offering a user-friendly interface.

The Vivo V25 also features a sizable battery, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a sleek design, making it an attractive choice for smartphone enthusiasts.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 139,999/-

Vivo V25 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAquamarine Blue, Diamond Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+8GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, HDR)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsColor changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

