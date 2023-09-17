Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Vivo V27 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 8200 chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Vivo V27 Pro is a premium smartphone from the Vivo V series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Vivo V27 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm) octa-core processor. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch 13 operating system.

The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo V27 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone, where the primary camera is 50 megapixels. The selfie camera on the phone is 50 megapixels as well. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in two awesome colors: Magic Blue and Noble Black. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 66 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 113,999.

Vivo V27 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Mint Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 3 .0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm) GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)

