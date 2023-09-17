Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo V27 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 8200 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Vivo V27 Pro is a premium smartphone from the Vivo V series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Vivo V27 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm) octa-core processor. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch 13 operating system.

The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo V27 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone, where the primary camera is 50 megapixels. The selfie camera on the phone is 50 megapixels as well. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in two awesome colors: Magic Blue and Noble Black. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 66 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 113,999.

Vivo V27 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Mint
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm)
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

