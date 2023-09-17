Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features -Sep 2023
The Vivo V27 Pro is a premium smartphone from the Vivo V series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an attractive price range.
The Vivo V27 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm) octa-core processor. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch 13 operating system.
The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Vivo V27 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone, where the primary camera is 50 megapixels. The selfie camera on the phone is 50 megapixels as well. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in two awesome colors: Magic Blue and Noble Black. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 66 W of fast charging support.
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 113,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Mint
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)
