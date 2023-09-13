Vivo V27e Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specification
The Vivo V27e is a sleek and feature-packed smartphone designed to meet the demands of modern users. With a vibrant 6.62-inch AMOLED display, it offers stunning visuals and vibrant colors.
The device is powered by a capable MediaTek processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and speedy performance.
Capture high-quality photos and videos with the versatile triple-camera setup, which includes a high-resolution main camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor.
The front-facing camera boasts impressive selfie capabilities, perfect for social media enthusiasts.
The Vivo V27e also supports fast charging technology, keeping you connected throughout the day. Its sleek and lightweight design makes it easy to carry, and the latest connectivity features ensure you stay connected. Whether for work or play, the Vivo V27e offers a premium smartphone experience.
The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.62 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min
