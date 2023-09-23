Vivo V27e Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo V27e is a stylish and feature-rich smartphone designed to deliver a superior mobile experience. It comes equipped with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display that offers vibrant colors and sharp details.

The phone boasts a 32MP front camera, ensuring stunning selfies and clear video calls. On the rear, there’s a versatile triple-camera setup with a 64MP main camera for capturing high-quality photos and videos.

Under the hood, the Vivo V27e is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, providing smooth performance for multitasking and gaming.

It runs on the Funtouch OS, based on Android, offering a user-friendly interface. The phone  ensures fast data speeds.

With a large battery and fast charging support, you can use your phone throughout the day without worrying about running out of power.

The Vivo V27e combines style, performance, and advanced camera capabilities to meet the needs of modern smartphone users.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Vivo V27e specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm
Weight185 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.62 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

