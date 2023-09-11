Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023

Vivo is launching the V27e smartphone, which is available on the market for purchase.

It comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The gadget has a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and the Mediatek Helio G99 (6nm) chipset.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V27e features a triple camera setup on the rear with LED flash.

The smartphone is powered by a 4600 mAh battery capacity that supports fast charging at 66 W.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Vivo V27e specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm
Weight185 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGlory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.62 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min (advertised)
