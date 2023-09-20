Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan & detailed

Vivo V29 Lite smartphone, which is available soon on the market. The phone has impressive features and specs. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The V29 Lite features a triple-camera setup on the back. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 44 W.

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164.3 x 74.8 x 7.9 mm Weight 177 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1300 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Video (1080p@30/60fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W