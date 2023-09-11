Advertisement
Vivo V29 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo V29 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo V29 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo V29 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

  • The Vivo V29 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 778G processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Vivo V29 is a high-end smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Vivo V29 is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and an Ultra UHD+ resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Funtouch 13 operating system, based on Android 13.

The Vivo V29 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 4600 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 80 W of rapid, fast charging.

Vivo V29 price in Pakistan

Vivo V29 price in Pakistan is Rs. 114,999.

Vivo V29 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1260 x 2800 Pixels (~453 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), Ring-LED flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataEdge, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 80W wired, 1-50% in 18 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

