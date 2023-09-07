Vivo V29 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo V29 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of stora.

Advertisement

The Vivo V29 is a high-end smartphone that is now accessible for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Vivo V29 is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch 13 operating system.

The Vivo V29 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 50 megapixels as well.

The phone is powered by a 4600 mAh, non-removable battery with 80 W of rapid charging support.

Advertisement

Vivo V29 price in Pakistan

Vivo V29 price in Pakistan is Rs. 114,999.

Vivo V29 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 642L DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1260 x 2800 Pixels (~453 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), Ring-LED flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 80W wired, 1-50% in 18 min (advertised)

Also Read Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan & special features Vivo has just launched the budget-friendly Y22 series, offering impressive features, and it...