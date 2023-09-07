Vivo V29 price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023
The Vivo V29 is a premium smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.
The Vivo V29 is powered by a powerful Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and an Ultra HD+ resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels.
The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 operating system, based on Funtouch 13.
The Vivo V29 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.
The phone is equipped with a 4600 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 80 W of rapid, fast charging.
Vivo V29 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 114,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 Pixels (~453 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), Ring-LED flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|Edge, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W wired, 1-50% in 18 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
