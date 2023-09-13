Vivo V29 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specification
The Vivo V29 is a sleek and feature-packed smartphone designed to cater to the modern user’s needs. It boasts a vibrant 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, ensuring crisp and immersive visuals.
Powered by a robust octa-core processor and ample RAM, the V29 delivers smooth multitasking and speedy app performance.
In the camera department, the V29 excels with its versatile triple-lens setup, featuring a high-resolution main camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor for stunning photos and videos.
Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the front-facing camera’s capabilities, including AI-enhanced features for flawless self-portraits.
Security is paramount with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition technology. The device runs on the latest Android OS, offers ample storage options, and supports 5G connectivity for lightning-fast data speeds.
With a long-lasting battery and fast charging, the Vivo V29 ensures you stay connected all day. This smartphone combines style, performance, and innovation, making it a standout choice in its category.
The Vivo V29 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 114,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 Pixels (~453 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), Ring-LED flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W wired, 1-50% in 18 min
