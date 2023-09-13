Advertisement
Vivo V29 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Vivo V29 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Vivo V29 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Vivo V29 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo V29 is a sleek and feature-packed smartphone designed to cater to the modern user’s needs. It boasts a vibrant 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, ensuring crisp and immersive visuals.

Powered by a robust octa-core processor and ample RAM, the V29 delivers smooth multitasking and speedy app performance.

In the camera department, the V29 excels with its versatile triple-lens setup, featuring a high-resolution main camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor for stunning photos and videos.

Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the front-facing camera’s capabilities, including AI-enhanced features for flawless self-portraits.

Security is paramount with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition technology. The device runs on the latest Android OS, offers ample storage options, and supports 5G connectivity for lightning-fast data speeds.

With a long-lasting battery and fast charging, the Vivo V29 ensures you stay connected all day. This smartphone combines style, performance, and innovation, making it a standout choice in its category.

Vivo V29 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V29 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 114,999/-

Vivo V29 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1260 x 2800 Pixels (~453 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), Ring-LED flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 80W wired, 1-50% in 18 min
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

