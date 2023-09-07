Advertisement
Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo has introduced the V29 Pro, which will be available soon on the market. The phone has amazing features and specs.

It comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device has 256 GB of built-in storage space and 12 GB of RAM.

The V29 Pro has a 3.1 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G chipset. The device’s GPU is the Mali-G610 MC6.

The gadget features a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 66 W.

Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/-

Vivo V29 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.1 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G Chipset
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.73 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)
