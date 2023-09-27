Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo has introduced the V29 Pro, which will be available soon on the market. The phone has amazing features and specs.

It comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device has 256 GB of built-in storage space and 12 GB of RAM.

The V29 Pro has a 3.1 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G chipset. The device’s GPU is the Mali-G610 MC6.

The gadget features a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 66 W.

Advertisement

Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/-

Vivo V29 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.1 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G Chipset GPU Mali-G610 MC6 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.73 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised) Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan & detailed Vivo has just launched the budget-friendly Y22 series, offering impressive features, and it...