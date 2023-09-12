Vivo X100 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V29 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
Vivo is preparing to release the X100 Pro smartphone soon. As a flagship device, it will boast state-of-the-art technology and features.
The Vivo X100 Pro has a Dimensity 9300 chipset and a 3.35 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called an Immortalis G715 MC11.
The device has a 6.8-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.
It comes with a triple camera system with a 50 MP main sensor and two secondary sensors of 12 MP and 64 MP. For selfies, it will have a powerful 32 MP front-facing camera.
The X100 Pro includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage capacity. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 100 W.
Vivo X100 Pro price in Pakistan
Vivo X100 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 224,999/-
Vivo X100 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.35 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 9300
|GPU
|Immortalis-G715 MC11
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 Pixels (~450 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 64 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IR balster, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 100W, wireless Reverse wired
