Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Vivo Y02s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset.

The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

The Vivo Y02s is a budget device from the Vivo Y series, and the device is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Vivo Y02s is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be increased by using a microSD card in the phone’s card slot.

The Vivo Y02s has a single 8-megapixel camera on the rear of the phone. The selfie camera on the phone is 5 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night-mode features included.

Also Read Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023 The Oppo A96 has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD with a 90-Hz display....

Advertisement

The phone is available in two great colors: vibrant blue and fluorite black. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone and gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Vivo Y02s specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164 x 76 x 8.2 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/ 64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main 8 MP , f/2.0, AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP , f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”