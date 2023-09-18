Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y02s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset.
  • The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y02s is a budget device from the Vivo Y series, and the device is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Vivo Y02s is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be increased by using a microSD card in the phone’s card slot.

The Vivo Y02s has a single 8-megapixel camera on the rear of the phone. The selfie camera on the phone is 5 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night-mode features included.

Also Read

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Oppo A96 has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD with a 90-Hz display....

Advertisement

The phone is available in two great colors: vibrant blue and fluorite black. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone and gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Vivo Y02s specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMain8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story