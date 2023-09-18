Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
The Vivo Y02s is a budget device from the Vivo Y series, and the device is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.
The Vivo Y02s is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.
The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be increased by using a microSD card in the phone’s card slot.
The Vivo Y02s has a single 8-megapixel camera on the rear of the phone. The selfie camera on the phone is 5 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night-mode features included.
The phone is available in two great colors: vibrant blue and fluorite black. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone and gives a long battery backup on a single charge.
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
