Edition: English
Edition: English

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

  • The Vivo Y20 has a 6.1-inch PLS LCD, HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset.
  • The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo Y20 is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an affordable price range. It is a budget device that is aimed at those who can’t afford more expensive smartphones.

The Vivo Y20 is equipped with a Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch PLS LCD display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 10 and Funtouch 10.5 operating systems.

The device features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo Y20 has a triple-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is available in three great colors: Obsidian Black, Dawn White, and Purist Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs 26,999.

Vivo Y20 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Dawn White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

