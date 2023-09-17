Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Vivo Y20 has a 6.1-inch PLS LCD, HD+ display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

The Vivo Y20 is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an affordable price range. It is a budget device that is aimed at those who can’t afford more expensive smartphones.

The Vivo Y20 is equipped with a Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch PLS LCD display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 10 and Funtouch 10.5 operating systems.

The device features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo Y20 has a triple-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

Also Read Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023 The Tecno Pova 2 has a 6.9-inch PLS LCD FHD+ display. The...

Advertisement

The phone is available in three great colors: Obsidian Black, Dawn White, and Purist Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs 26,999.

Vivo Y20 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 10.5 Dimensions 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Dawn White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”