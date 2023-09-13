Advertisement
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features – -Sep 2023

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features – -Sep 2023

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features – -Sep 2023

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features – -Sep 2023

  • The Vivo Y20 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 460 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
The Vivo Y20 is now available for purchase in Pakistan. The device is intended for those who are unable to purchase more expensive smartphones.

The Vivo Y20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) chipset. It is the most recent mid-range chipset that can deliver exceptional performance.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The The Vivo Y20 features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The phone runs on the Android 10 and Funtouch 10.5 operating systems.

The primary camera on the phone features 13 megapixels, and the front-facing camera has 8 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Vivo Y20 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11
Dimensions164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDawn White, Nebula Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataEdgGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

