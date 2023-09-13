Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features – -Sep 2023

The Vivo Y20 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 460 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Vivo Y20 is now available for purchase in Pakistan. The device is intended for those who are unable to purchase more expensive smartphones.

The Vivo Y20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) chipset. It is the most recent mid-range chipset that can deliver exceptional performance.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The The Vivo Y20 features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The phone runs on the Android 10 and Funtouch 10.5 operating systems.

The primary camera on the phone features 13 megapixels, and the front-facing camera has 8 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Vivo Y20 specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Funtouch OS 11 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dawn White, Nebula Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP , (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No DataEdg GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”