Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan September 2023

The Vivo Y20 is easily available on the market at an affordable price with impressive features.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device has 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y20 features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

It runs the Funtouch OS 10.5 operating system, based on Android 10.0.

The gadget’s battery is 5,000 mAh with fast charging support at 10 W.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 10.5 Dimensions 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Obsidian Black, Dawn White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W

