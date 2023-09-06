Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y21 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Vivo Y21 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Vivo Y21 is equipped with the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of the fastest RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11.1 operating systems.

The Vivo Y21 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 18 W of fast charging.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 59,699.

Vivo Y21 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes

