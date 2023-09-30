Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo Y21 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to deliver a versatile mobile experience. With a 6.51-inch HD+ display, it offers vibrant visuals and ample screen real estate for multimedia and productivity.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 4GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance for various tasks and apps.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y21 boasts a 13MP main camera that captures detailed photos, while the 8MP front camera is ideal for selfies and video calls. The device runs on Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11, providing a user-friendly interface and access to the latest features.

With a large 5,000mAh battery, this smartphone offers extended usage, and its 18W fast charging support ensures quick top-ups.

Additionally, it provides ample storage with 64GB of internal memory, expandable via a microSD card. The Vivo Y21 is a well-rounded device suitable for various smartphone needs.

Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,699/-

Vivo Y21 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes Advertisement

