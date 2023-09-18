Vivo Y21T price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

WhatsApp to allow avatar support on video calls
The Vivo Y21t is a mid-range smartphone from the Vivo Y series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.
The Vivo Y21t is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor.
The device has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.
The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Vivo Y21t has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 60 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-quality pictures and videos.
The pone is available in two great colors: midnight blue and pearl white. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.
Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.26 x 76.08 x 8.0mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Blue, Pearl White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+2GB virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
