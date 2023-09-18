Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y21T price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo Y21T price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y21T price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo Y21T price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y21t has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y21t is a mid-range smartphone from the Vivo Y series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Vivo Y21t is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor.

The device has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo Y21t has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 60 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-quality pictures and videos.

Also Read

WhatsApp to allow avatar support on video calls
WhatsApp to allow avatar support on video calls

You can use your WhatsApp avatar in video calls for added fun....

Advertisement

The pone is available in two great colors: midnight blue and pearl white. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.

Vivo Y21t specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.26 x 76.08 x 8.0mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Blue, Pearl White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+2GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story