Vivo Y21T price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Vivo Y21t has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y21t is a mid-range smartphone from the Vivo Y series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Vivo Y21t is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor.

The device has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y21t has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 60 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-quality pictures and videos.

The pone is available in two great colors: midnight blue and pearl white. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.

Vivo Y21t specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.26 x 76.08 x 8.0mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Blue, Pearl White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.4Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+2GB virtual RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”