Vivo Y22 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo Y22 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a blend of style and functionality. With a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, it provides a clear and vibrant viewing experience for multimedia and daily tasks.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which ensures smooth performance, especially for casual gaming and multitasking.

The Vivo Y22 features a versatile camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera for capturing quality self-portraits.

The device offers ample storage space with 64GB of internal storage and supports expansion via a microSD card.

A highlight of the Y22 is its large 5,000mAh battery, which provides long-lasting usage on a single charge.

Additionally, it runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS based on Android, offering various software features for customization and user convenience.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo Y22 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
