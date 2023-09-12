Vivo Y22 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo Y22 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a blend of style and functionality. With a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, it provides a clear and vibrant viewing experience for multimedia and daily tasks.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which ensures smooth performance, especially for casual gaming and multitasking.

The Vivo Y22 features a versatile camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera for capturing quality self-portraits.

The device offers ample storage space with 64GB of internal storage and supports expansion via a microSD card.

A highlight of the Y22 is its large 5,000mAh battery, which provides long-lasting usage on a single charge.

Additionally, it runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS based on Android, offering various software features for customization and user convenience.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo Y22 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

