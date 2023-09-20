Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan & detailed

Vivo has just launched the budget-friendly Y22 series, offering impressive features, and it will be available in the market soon.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Adreno 620.

The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The smartphone includes 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash

The Vivo Y22t runs on the FuntouchOS 12 operating system based on Android 12. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan