Edition: English
Edition: English

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features- September 2023

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features- September 2023

  • The Vivo Y33s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
The Vivo Y33s is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Vivo Y33s are powered by the MediaTek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y33s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11.1 operating systems.

The device features 4 GB of the fastest RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo Y33s has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night-mode features included.

The phone is available in two great colors: Mirror Black and Midday Dream. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999.

Vivo Y33s specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Black, Midday Dream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps (unconfirmed), 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

