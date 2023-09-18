Vivo Y33s Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo Y33s is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features to meet the needs of everyday users. It features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant visuals and sharp details.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which ensures smooth performance for tasks like web browsing, social media, and casual gaming.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y33s boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens, enabling you to capture a variety of shots. There’s also a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage. It also supports 18W fast charging for quick top-ups.

With 128GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), you’ll have ample space for your apps, photos, and files.

Advertisement

The Vivo Y33s offers a reliable and affordable smartphone experience for users on a budget.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Vivo Y33s specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Black, Midday Dream Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps (unconfirmed), 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan September 2023 The Samsung Galaxy A33 is now available for purchase on the market with great...