Vivo Y33s Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo Y33s is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features to meet the needs of everyday users. It features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant visuals and sharp details.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which ensures smooth performance for tasks like web browsing, social media, and casual gaming.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y33s boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens, enabling you to capture a variety of shots. There’s also a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage. It also supports 18W fast charging for quick top-ups.

With 128GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), you’ll have ample space for your apps, photos, and files.

The Vivo Y33s offers a reliable and affordable smartphone experience for users on a budget.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Vivo Y33s specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Black, Midday Dream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps (unconfirmed), 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

