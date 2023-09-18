Vivo Y33s Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan September 2023
The Vivo Y33s is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features to meet the needs of everyday users. It features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant visuals and sharp details.
The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which ensures smooth performance for tasks like web browsing, social media, and casual gaming.
In the camera department, the Vivo Y33s boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens, enabling you to capture a variety of shots. There’s also a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
The device runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage. It also supports 18W fast charging for quick top-ups.
With 128GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), you’ll have ample space for your apps, photos, and files.
The Vivo Y33s offers a reliable and affordable smartphone experience for users on a budget.
The Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mirror Black, Midday Dream
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps (unconfirmed), 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
