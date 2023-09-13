Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Vivo Y35 has a 6.58-inch PLS LCD, 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 680 processor.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Vivo Y35 is a premium, mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan with great features.

The Vivo Y35 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.58-inch PLS LCD, 90 Hz display, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The Vivo Y35 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 44 W of rapid charging support.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Vivo Y35 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dawn Gold, Agate Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 550 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution , Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame , Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

