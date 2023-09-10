Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Vivo Y36 has a 6.64-inch PLS LCD display.

The Vivo Y36 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Vivo Y36 is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.64-inch PLS LCD display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch 13 operating system.

The Vivo Y36 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 44 W of rapid charging support.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Vivo Y36 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Vibrant Gold, Meteor Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.64 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 650 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Photo, Night, Portrait, Video, High Resolution, Pano, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market/region dependent), IP54, dust and splash resistant, Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 444W wired, 30% in 15 min ( advertised ), Reverse wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”