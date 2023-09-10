Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y36 has a 6.64-inch PLS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 680 4G processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y36 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Vivo Y36 is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.64-inch PLS LCD display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch 13 operating system.

The Vivo Y36 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features -Sep 2023
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features -Sep 2023

The Nokia 105 has a 1.77-inch QQVGA display. The smartphone has a...

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 44 W of rapid charging support.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Vivo Y36 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVibrant Gold, Meteor Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.64 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2388 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 650 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhoto, Night, Portrait, Video, High Resolution, Pano, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market/region dependent), IP54, dust and splash resistant, Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 444W wired, 30% in 15 min (advertised), Reverse wired

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story