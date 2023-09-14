Advertisement
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

  • The Vivo Y51 has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo Y51 is a mid-range smartphone from the Vivo Y series, and the device is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Vivo Y51 is powered by a Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs the Android 11 and Funtouch 11 operating systems.

The Vivo Y51 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.

Vivo Y51 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIFuntouch 10.0
Dimensions159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

