Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Vivo Y51 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.
The gadget is equipped with the MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The gadget has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11 operating systems.
It comes with a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.
The Vivo Y51 features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download a large amount of useful data and files.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18 W of rapid charging support.
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 10.0
|Dimensions
|159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
