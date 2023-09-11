Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo Y51 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The gadget has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11 operating systems.

The Vivo Y51 features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download a large amount of useful data and files.

The phone comes in two awesome colours: Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.

The Vivo Y51 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

It comes with a 5000 mAh battery with 18 W of rapid charging support.

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.

Vivo Y51 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI Funtouch 10.0 Dimensions 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP , f/2.2 + 2 MP , f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W