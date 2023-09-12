Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023
The Vivo Y55s is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.
The Vivo Y55s is powered by a MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.
The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 11 (OriginalOS) operating system.
The Vivo Y55s has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone is powered by a large battery of 6000 mAh, which offers 18 W of fast charging support. A side-mount finger print scanner secures the device.
Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan is Rs, 54,000.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Origin OS
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.3 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) LED Flash
|Features
|Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
