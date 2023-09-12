Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Vivo Y55s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 700 chipset.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Vivo Y55s is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Vivo Y55s is powered by a MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 11 (OriginalOS) operating system.

The Vivo Y55s has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a large battery of 6000 mAh, which offers 18 W of fast charging support. A side-mount finger print scanner secures the device.

Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan is Rs, 54,000.

Vivo Y55s specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Origin OS Dimensions 163.9 x 75.3 x 9.2 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm ) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) LED Flash Features Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Front 8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

