Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

  • The Vivo Y55s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 700 chipset.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Vivo Y55s is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Vivo Y55s is powered by a MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 11 (OriginalOS) operating system.

The Vivo Y55s has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a large battery of 6000 mAh, which offers 18 W of fast charging support. A side-mount finger print scanner secures the device.

Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan is Rs, 54,000.

Vivo Y55s specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOrigin OS
Dimensions163.9 x 75.3 x 9.2 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) LED Flash
FeaturesPanorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
Front8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

