Watch the live Apple iPhone 15 announcement here

Apple is announcing the iPhone 15 series today.

There will also be a new Watch 9 series and a new Watch Ultra 2.

The new iPhones will have USB-C ports and a periscope lens on the Pro Max.

Today marks the eagerly anticipated Apple iPhone 15 announcement for tech enthusiasts and mobile phone fans.

You can catch the series announcement live on all major social media platforms, starting at 10 a.m. PDT/17:00 UTC/22:30 IST. We’ve included a YouTube video below for you to watch the live announcements.

The event will introduce four new smartphones: the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. They will all feature USB-C charging ports, and the Pro Max will come with a periscope lens, potentially causing shipment delays until October.

For a preview of what to expect from the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, click here, and for insights on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, click here. Additionally, there will be the unveiling of the new Watch 9 series and Watch Ultra 2, boasting improved battery life while maintaining the same design.

