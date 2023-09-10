WhatsApp is rolling out a news feature to filter group chats

WhatsApp has added a new chat filter feature in its latest update.

In the latest beta, users can reply to WhatsApp status updates with avatars.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, keeps evolving with updates that improve the user experience and introduce long-awaited features. In the latest update (version 2.23.19.7) available through the Google Play Beta Program, chat filters have been added.

Enhanced Chat Management with Filters

WABetaInfo reports that this new feature aims to give users greater control over their chats, making it easier to manage and prioritize messages. Although it’s still being developed, the latest beta update provides a glimpse of some notable enhancements.

The new filter permits users to create a list of their group chats, excluding individual conversations. Additionally, the ‘Personal’ filter has been changed to ‘Contacts’ to specifically cover individual chats, and the ‘Business’ filter has been removed in this update.

Now, a new ‘Groups’ tab filter has been introduced, addressing user demands for a more convenient method to manage and organize group chats within the app. With numerous users belonging to multiple groups, be it for work, family, friends, or hobbies, this filter offers quicker access and improved organization.

Currently, this feature is accessible to a select group of WhatsApp beta testers. However, it is anticipated to become available to a wider audience soon as it undergoes further refinement and polishing.

WhatsApp is actively developing additional features like email verification and the option to conceal IP addresses during calls. Furthermore, in the latest beta version, users can respond to WhatsApp status updates using avatars, enhancing the app’s capabilities.

