WhatsApp is working on a new design for its app

Details about the new design’s dark mode are not available at this time, but it’s likely that it will integrate the top and bottom sections more seamlessly with the dark colors of the chat screen. The design also incorporates more rounded edges throughout for a cohesive appearance.

Advertisement

Furthermore, a filter feature is being introduced to the chat screen, allowing users to categorize their chats into unread messages, personal conversations, or business chats, accessible on both iOS and Android. Additionally, iOS users will have the convenience of a dedicated button for self-chats on their bottom navigation bar, a feature currently absent on Android.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra PTA Tax in Pakistan 2023 Samsung unveils Galaxy S22 Ultra with Android update PTA tax required for...

Given that the updated design is now available to all beta users of WhatsApp, it’s highly likely that it will be rolled out to the stable version in the near future. Keep an eye out for updates.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.