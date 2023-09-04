WhatsApp is working on a new design for its app

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra PTA Tax in Pakistan 2023
WhatsApp has been making small UI changes recently, but there’s a significant redesign on the way, as noticed by the WABetaInfo team.
As usual, this forthcoming alteration has been identified in the beta editions of WhatsApp for both Android (2.23.18.18) and iOS (23.17.1.77). Both versions of the app are receiving a design revamp, introducing fresh colors, new buttons, and chat filtering capabilities. Check out the screenshot below for a preview.
As depicted in the image, the major modifications involve a color shift in the top bar and relocating the navigation tabs to the bottom of the screen. It remains uncertain whether you’ll still be able to swipe between all the tabs as before, but we anticipate WhatsApp to make progress without regressing.
Details about the new design’s dark mode are not available at this time, but it’s likely that it will integrate the top and bottom sections more seamlessly with the dark colors of the chat screen. The design also incorporates more rounded edges throughout for a cohesive appearance.
Furthermore, a filter feature is being introduced to the chat screen, allowing users to categorize their chats into unread messages, personal conversations, or business chats, accessible on both iOS and Android. Additionally, iOS users will have the convenience of a dedicated button for self-chats on their bottom navigation bar, a feature currently absent on Android.
Given that the updated design is now available to all beta users of WhatsApp, it’s highly likely that it will be rolled out to the stable version in the near future. Keep an eye out for updates.
